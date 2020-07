Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Wonderfully constructed 2nd level garage apartment done by the hands of the landlord himself. It is absolutely ideal for anyone wanting to be in the mix of everything. It is centrally located in the heart of Houston making commutes a breeze. It is a cozy 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom with all major bills included. Located right next door to one of the most popular elementary schools in HISD. You don't want to miss out. Schedule your showings today. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.