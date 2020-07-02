1010 Rosine Street

Amenities

This Unit comes Fully Furnished!(Willing to negotiate lease price if you don't want furniture included) Highly desirable 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with plenty of updates, details and upgrades throughout. This fabulous 4th floor unit is one of the largest floor plans in The Piedmont. This corner unit features vaulted/raised ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout dining, living and bedroom areas, stone flooring in entryway and kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, led/designer lighting in every room, and a bar area with a wine fridge! The master bathroom includes double raised sinks with granite countertops, stand-alone shower and a spacious walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. Comes with 2 reserved parking spaces in garage with controlled access.The Piedmont at River Oaks is located within walking distance from Whole Foods, River Oaks shopping center and some of the best dining in Houston. Only minutes from the Medical Center and downtown.