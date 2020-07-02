All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:47 PM

1010 Rosine Street

1010 Rosine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Rosine Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Unit comes Fully Furnished!(Willing to negotiate lease price if you don't want furniture included) Highly desirable 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with plenty of updates, details and upgrades throughout. This fabulous 4th floor unit is one of the largest floor plans in The Piedmont. This corner unit features vaulted/raised ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout dining, living and bedroom areas, stone flooring in entryway and kitchen area, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, led/designer lighting in every room, and a bar area with a wine fridge! The master bathroom includes double raised sinks with granite countertops, stand-alone shower and a spacious walk in closet. Washer and dryer included. Comes with 2 reserved parking spaces in garage with controlled access.The Piedmont at River Oaks is located within walking distance from Whole Foods, River Oaks shopping center and some of the best dining in Houston. Only minutes from the Medical Center and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Rosine Street have any available units?
1010 Rosine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Rosine Street have?
Some of 1010 Rosine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Rosine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Rosine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Rosine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Rosine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1010 Rosine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Rosine Street offers parking.
Does 1010 Rosine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Rosine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Rosine Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Rosine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Rosine Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Rosine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Rosine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Rosine Street has units with dishwashers.

