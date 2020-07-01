101 Hunt St. - 03

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful Eado apartment! Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic nature the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this apartment boast brand new wood floors, stainless steel appliances and a recently remodeled bathroom. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your appointment today!
Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic personality the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this 6 unit apartment community boasts a unique blend of big city amenities and small town tranquility.