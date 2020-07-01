All apartments in Houston
101 Hunt St. - 03

101 Hunt St · No Longer Available
Location

101 Hunt St, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful Eado apartment! Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic nature the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this apartment boast brand new wood floors, stainless steel appliances and a recently remodeled bathroom. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your appointment today!
Originally built in 1947, this apartment building is a landmark of the historic personality the East End has become famous for. Conveniently located a stone's throw away from downtown Houston and right next to the Harrisburg Hike and Bike Trail, this 6 unit apartment community boasts a unique blend of big city amenities and small town tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have any available units?
101 Hunt St. - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have?
Some of 101 Hunt St. - 03's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Hunt St. - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Hunt St. - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Hunt St. - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Hunt St. - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 offer parking?
No, 101 Hunt St. - 03 does not offer parking.
Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Hunt St. - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have a pool?
No, 101 Hunt St. - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have accessible units?
No, 101 Hunt St. - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Hunt St. - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Hunt St. - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.

