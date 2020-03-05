All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:35 PM

10058 Larston Street

10058 Larston Street · No Longer Available
Location

10058 Larston Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Gorgeous completely remodeled home located in desirable Spring Branch Woods. Great location within walking distance to dining, shopping, nightlife, Memorial City Mall and more! Easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8. Large yard with new landscaping and fencing. Great open floor plan featuring large family room with hardwood flooring, dining room, remodeled kitchen with huge breakfast bar, master bedroom with remodeled bathroom featuring a large walk in shower & spacious walk in closet, and two secondary bedrooms & bathroom. Home has been recently completely renovated including new A/C system, roof, kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, quartz countertops & appliances, remodeled bathrooms, plumbing, wiring throughout home, fixtures, flooring including tile & refinished hardwood floors, paint, doors, double paned windows throughout, hardware, water heater & more!master bath new large walk in shower, new huge master closet, and very large kitchen with tons of storage and counter space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10058 Larston Street have any available units?
10058 Larston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10058 Larston Street have?
Some of 10058 Larston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10058 Larston Street currently offering any rent specials?
10058 Larston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10058 Larston Street pet-friendly?
No, 10058 Larston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10058 Larston Street offer parking?
Yes, 10058 Larston Street offers parking.
Does 10058 Larston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10058 Larston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10058 Larston Street have a pool?
No, 10058 Larston Street does not have a pool.
Does 10058 Larston Street have accessible units?
Yes, 10058 Larston Street has accessible units.
Does 10058 Larston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10058 Larston Street has units with dishwashers.

