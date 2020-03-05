10058 Larston Street

Amenities

Gorgeous completely remodeled home located in desirable Spring Branch Woods. Great location within walking distance to dining, shopping, nightlife, Memorial City Mall and more! Easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8. Large yard with new landscaping and fencing. Great open floor plan featuring large family room with hardwood flooring, dining room, remodeled kitchen with huge breakfast bar, master bedroom with remodeled bathroom featuring a large walk in shower & spacious walk in closet, and two secondary bedrooms & bathroom. Home has been recently completely renovated including new A/C system, roof, kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, quartz countertops & appliances, remodeled bathrooms, plumbing, wiring throughout home, fixtures, flooring including tile & refinished hardwood floors, paint, doors, double paned windows throughout, hardware, water heater & more!master bath new large walk in shower, new huge master closet, and very large kitchen with tons of storage and counter space!