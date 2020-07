Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court

This gorgeous, spacious and upgraded 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor corner unit offers lots of natural light, new flooring, fresh paint, granite counters and stackable W/D. Located in the gated and well maintained Idlewood Community which offers 3 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts and is just minutes from The Galleria, China Town, Energy Corridor with easy access to Westpark Tollway. Ready for immediate move-in!!!