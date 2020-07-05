All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019

10011 Cedardale Drive

10011 Cedardale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10011 Cedardale Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch West

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is situated in Spring Branch with easy access to Beltway 8 and I10. Conveniently located within minutes of Memorial City Mall, CityCentre and numerous shopping/eating choices in the booming area. Enjoy evenings on the deck in this gorgeous and huge backyard with plenty of trees for privacy. You won't believe you're in the middle of the city.Neutral colors on the walls, wood-look tile on the floor and gorgeous soapstone countertops in the spacious kitchen with all the storage space you'll ever need.Fridge, Microwave and Dishwasher are included. Trash pickup is done weekly by city. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10011 Cedardale Drive have any available units?
10011 Cedardale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10011 Cedardale Drive have?
Some of 10011 Cedardale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10011 Cedardale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Cedardale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Cedardale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10011 Cedardale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10011 Cedardale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Cedardale Drive offers parking.
Does 10011 Cedardale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 Cedardale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Cedardale Drive have a pool?
No, 10011 Cedardale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Cedardale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10011 Cedardale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Cedardale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10011 Cedardale Drive has units with dishwashers.

