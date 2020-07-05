10011 Cedardale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is situated in Spring Branch with easy access to Beltway 8 and I10. Conveniently located within minutes of Memorial City Mall, CityCentre and numerous shopping/eating choices in the booming area. Enjoy evenings on the deck in this gorgeous and huge backyard with plenty of trees for privacy. You won't believe you're in the middle of the city.Neutral colors on the walls, wood-look tile on the floor and gorgeous soapstone countertops in the spacious kitchen with all the storage space you'll ever need.Fridge, Microwave and Dishwasher are included. Trash pickup is done weekly by city. Give us a call today to schedule your showing!