10 S Briar Hollow Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate newly renovated two story Town Home in the heart of the Galleria area. This beautiful place is located in the prestigious Raintree Place gated community. Fresh paint, new appliances and new carpet and wood floors is what makes this property feels like new. Open living with high ceiling, huge Master suite and master bath located on the first floor. Limited access community with a 24/7 guard on duty. The community is located in a beautiful wooded ravine setting that has a beautiful community pool and friendly neighbors. Don't miss your opportunity to see this beautiful Town Home and make it your own today!! Did not flood during Harvey as it was built on one of the higher points in the Raintree community.