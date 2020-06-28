All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 S Briar Hollow Lane

10 South Briar Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10 South Briar Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate newly renovated two story Town Home in the heart of the Galleria area. This beautiful place is located in the prestigious Raintree Place gated community. Fresh paint, new appliances and new carpet and wood floors is what makes this property feels like new. Open living with high ceiling, huge Master suite and master bath located on the first floor. Limited access community with a 24/7 guard on duty. The community is located in a beautiful wooded ravine setting that has a beautiful community pool and friendly neighbors. Don't miss your opportunity to see this beautiful Town Home and make it your own today!! Did not flood during Harvey as it was built on one of the higher points in the Raintree community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have any available units?
10 S Briar Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have?
Some of 10 S Briar Hollow Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Briar Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Briar Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Briar Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10 S Briar Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 S Briar Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

