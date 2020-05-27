All apartments in Georgetown
302 Tamara DR
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:18 PM

302 Tamara DR

302 Tamara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Tamara Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Sierra Vista

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Tamara DR have any available units?
302 Tamara DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 302 Tamara DR currently offering any rent specials?
302 Tamara DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Tamara DR pet-friendly?
No, 302 Tamara DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 302 Tamara DR offer parking?
Yes, 302 Tamara DR offers parking.
Does 302 Tamara DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Tamara DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Tamara DR have a pool?
No, 302 Tamara DR does not have a pool.
Does 302 Tamara DR have accessible units?
No, 302 Tamara DR does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Tamara DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Tamara DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Tamara DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Tamara DR does not have units with air conditioning.
