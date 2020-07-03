All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 825 Magnolia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
825 Magnolia Drive
Last updated March 30 2020 at 6:45 AM

825 Magnolia Drive

825 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

825 Magnolia Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a super cute home with hardwood floors throughout. Near Garland campus of Richland College and DART Station. Nice big lot with storage building and fenced yard. With beautiful shade trees this house is truly a charmer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
825 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 825 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Magnolia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 825 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Magnolia Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Magnolia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Magnolia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District