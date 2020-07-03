This is a super cute home with hardwood floors throughout. Near Garland campus of Richland College and DART Station. Nice big lot with storage building and fenced yard. With beautiful shade trees this house is truly a charmer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 825 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
825 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 825 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.