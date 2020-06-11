Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3601 Creststone Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3601 Creststone Drive
3601 Creststone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3601 Creststone Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home with fresh paint, new flooring, new fixtures, kitchen granite counter top, and more. Ready for new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3601 Creststone Drive have any available units?
3601 Creststone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3601 Creststone Drive have?
Some of 3601 Creststone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3601 Creststone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Creststone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Creststone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Creststone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3601 Creststone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Creststone Drive offers parking.
Does 3601 Creststone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Creststone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Creststone Drive have a pool?
No, 3601 Creststone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Creststone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3601 Creststone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Creststone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Creststone Drive has units with dishwashers.
