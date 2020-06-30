3217 Pecan Meadow Drive, Garland, TX 75040 Valley Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful and roomy single story home in North Garland. Easy access to highways, schools and shopping. Open floor plan with huge kitchen and lots of Corian countertop. Tiles in kitchen and entry way. Pets under 15 lbs and of non-aggressive breed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have any available units?
3217 Pecan Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have?
Some of 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Pecan Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Pecan Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
