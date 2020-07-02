Rent Calculator
3201 Roundtree Lane
3201 Roundtree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3201 Roundtree Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated!!! Luxurious living with new (2019) renovations and brand new (2019) appliances. you have to see it to believe it. close to shopping, City etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane have any available units?
3201 Roundtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3201 Roundtree Lane have?
Some of 3201 Roundtree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3201 Roundtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Roundtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Roundtree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Roundtree Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Roundtree Lane offers parking.
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Roundtree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane have a pool?
No, 3201 Roundtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3201 Roundtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Roundtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Roundtree Lane has units with dishwashers.
