317 E Ridgewood Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

317 E Ridgewood Dr

317 East Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 East Ridgewood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes laminate flooring and ceramic tile, fresh paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air and a fenced backyard. [SBH-C] The home's central location puts you near shopping along S 1st St and is a just a short drive from Downtown Garland and Homer B Johnson Stadium. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have any available units?
317 E Ridgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have?
Some of 317 E Ridgewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 E Ridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
317 E Ridgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 E Ridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 E Ridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 317 E Ridgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 E Ridgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 317 E Ridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 317 E Ridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 317 E Ridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 E Ridgewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

