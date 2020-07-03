All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 302 Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
302 Loma Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:46 AM

302 Loma Drive

302 Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 Loma Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled , New Roof , New floor , New bathroom, Fresh Interior Paint.

will be available to move in July First.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Loma Drive have any available units?
302 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Loma Drive have?
Some of 302 Loma Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 302 Loma Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Loma Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District