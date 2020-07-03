Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 302 Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
302 Loma Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 Loma Drive
302 Loma Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
302 Loma Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled , New Roof , New floor , New bathroom, Fresh Interior Paint.
will be available to move in July First.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Loma Drive have any available units?
302 Loma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 302 Loma Drive have?
Some of 302 Loma Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 302 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Loma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 302 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 302 Loma Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Loma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District