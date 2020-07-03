All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2610 Royalty Drive

2610 Royalty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Royalty Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated, ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Royalty Drive have any available units?
2610 Royalty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Royalty Drive have?
Some of 2610 Royalty Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Royalty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Royalty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Royalty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Royalty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2610 Royalty Drive offer parking?
No, 2610 Royalty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Royalty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Royalty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Royalty Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Royalty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Royalty Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Royalty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Royalty Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Royalty Drive has units with dishwashers.

