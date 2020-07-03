Rent Calculator
2325 Lee Street
2325 Lee Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2325 Lee Street, Garland, TX 75041
English
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND OPEN FLOORPLAN. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 Lee Street have any available units?
2325 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 2325 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 2325 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
