All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2325 Lee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2325 Lee Street
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:25 AM

2325 Lee Street

2325 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2325 Lee Street, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND OPEN FLOORPLAN. 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Lee Street have any available units?
2325 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2325 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2325 Lee Street offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Lee Street offers parking.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2325 Lee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District