1909 Devonshire Dr

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located minutes from area businesses including Tango Bakery & Cafe, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Family Thrift Center and more. It's also a short drive to Sam Houston Middle School and Tinsley Park. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.