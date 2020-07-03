All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 AM

Location

1909 Devonshire Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] The home is located minutes from area businesses including Tango Bakery & Cafe, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Family Thrift Center and more. It's also a short drive to Sam Houston Middle School and Tinsley Park. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
1909 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Devonshire Dr have?
Some of 1909 Devonshire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Devonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Devonshire Dr offers parking.
Does 1909 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Devonshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
No, 1909 Devonshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1909 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Devonshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

