Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:31 AM

1515 Whitney Drive

1515 Whitney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Whitney Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 baths for lease. Newly changed laminate and tile flooring throughout, updated vanity in baths. Large backyard ready for play and large covered patio. Central Location with eazy access to FireWheel mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Whitney Drive have any available units?
1515 Whitney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Whitney Drive have?
Some of 1515 Whitney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Whitney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Whitney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Whitney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Whitney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1515 Whitney Drive offer parking?
No, 1515 Whitney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Whitney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Whitney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Whitney Drive have a pool?
No, 1515 Whitney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Whitney Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Whitney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Whitney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Whitney Drive has units with dishwashers.

