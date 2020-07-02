Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 baths for lease. Newly changed laminate and tile flooring throughout, updated vanity in baths. Large backyard ready for play and large covered patio. Central Location with eazy access to FireWheel mall
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 Whitney Drive have any available units?
1515 Whitney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Whitney Drive have?
Some of 1515 Whitney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Whitney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Whitney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.