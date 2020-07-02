1515 Whitney Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 baths for lease. Newly changed laminate and tile flooring throughout, updated vanity in baths. Large backyard ready for play and large covered patio. Central Location with eazy access to FireWheel mall