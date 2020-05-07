All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1501 Caldwell Dr

1501 Caldwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Caldwell Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1ba-1ga home in Garland has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Caldwell Dr have any available units?
1501 Caldwell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Caldwell Dr have?
Some of 1501 Caldwell Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Caldwell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Caldwell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Caldwell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Caldwell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Caldwell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Caldwell Dr offers parking.
Does 1501 Caldwell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Caldwell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Caldwell Dr have a pool?
No, 1501 Caldwell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Caldwell Dr have accessible units?
No, 1501 Caldwell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Caldwell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Caldwell Dr has units with dishwashers.

