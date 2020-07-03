All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:56 AM

1109 Sunset Drive

1109 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Sunset Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, cable outlets, central heat/air, appliances, W/D connections, a two-car garage and a fenced backyard. The home is located near Weaver Elementary School, Bradfield Park and Pool, Sellers Middle School, Dollar Geberal and much more! It offers quick access to 78 for a short drive into the historic Downtown Garland! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Sunset Drive have any available units?
1109 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 1109 Sunset Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Sunset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Sunset Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Sunset Drive has a pool.
Does 1109 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

