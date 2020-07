Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Charming Garland home offers spacious living room, 3 beds and 2 baths, one large bedroom can function as a study or a den with closets, master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and oversized shower, nice covered back patio and yard. Pet is accepted on a case-by-case basis. Come and see! Move in ready!