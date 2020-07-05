All apartments in Frisco
9993 Robinwoods Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9993 Robinwoods Drive

9993 Robinwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9993 Robinwoods Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
GORGEOUS & REDUCED!!LENNAR home design:The Acadia offers a dramatic 2-story family room & a large open luxury kitchen ideal for entertaining.2nd bedroom downstairs is perfectly suited for in-laws or for use as an easily-accessible nursery.Two spacious upstairs bedrooms w a Game Room & a large Media Room w platform adding more than 300sqft to this beautiful floor plan,w over $35k in upgrades in a corner lot with J garage, 8' solid mahogany front entry door w ornamental glass, hardwood flooring in living, entry and dinning, 42” site-finished cabinets with decorative crown, double oven, stone backsplash, oversized island, upgrade granite, Elegant crown molding, & much more, DON'T MISS IT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have any available units?
9993 Robinwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have?
Some of 9993 Robinwoods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9993 Robinwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9993 Robinwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9993 Robinwoods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9993 Robinwoods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9993 Robinwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9993 Robinwoods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have a pool?
No, 9993 Robinwoods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9993 Robinwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9993 Robinwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9993 Robinwoods Drive has units with dishwashers.

