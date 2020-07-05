9993 Robinwoods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

GORGEOUS & REDUCED!!LENNAR home design:The Acadia offers a dramatic 2-story family room & a large open luxury kitchen ideal for entertaining.2nd bedroom downstairs is perfectly suited for in-laws or for use as an easily-accessible nursery.Two spacious upstairs bedrooms w a Game Room & a large Media Room w platform adding more than 300sqft to this beautiful floor plan,w over $35k in upgrades in a corner lot with J garage, 8' solid mahogany front entry door w ornamental glass, hardwood flooring in living, entry and dinning, 42” site-finished cabinets with decorative crown, double oven, stone backsplash, oversized island, upgrade granite, Elegant crown molding, & much more, DON'T MISS IT!!