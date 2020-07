Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking media room

Beautiful Roman Style house with 4 bedrooms and 3 Baths Plus Living or Game Room and Media Room upstairs. Master, Secondary Bedroom and 2 full baths are located downstairs. Marble travertine and Laminate Flooring, Extensive Crown Molding, Custom Cabinetry and Shelving, Textured Walls, painted cabinetry, Imported Fixtures, Marble Tiled Fireplace and More. Over sized North Facing lot located in North Frisco, Prosper ISD, Just Minutes to Preston, DNT and 380.