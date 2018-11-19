9775 Everson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing family large family home with five bedrooms sitting on a corner lot in the heart of Frisco. Entry invites you into open formal living and dining room. Master is downstairs with a a nice size bath and closet, there is a half bath in the hallway. Family room sits at the back of home, overlooks nice size back yard. Kitchen is open to family room, the kitchen offer black appliance package and oak color cabinets, nice size laundry room is off the kitchen area. Upstairs offers 4 nice sizes bedrooms surrounding the oversize game room. Roof was replaced in 2019, easy access to Preston Road and Toll Road. Parks and trail are in the subdivision. See leasing criteria. Text to listing agent for showing instruction.