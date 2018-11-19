All apartments in Frisco
9775 Everson Drive
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:23 AM

9775 Everson Drive

9775 Everson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9775 Everson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing family large family home with five bedrooms sitting on a corner lot in the heart of Frisco. Entry invites you into open formal living and dining room. Master is downstairs with a a nice size bath and closet, there is a half bath in the hallway. Family room sits at the back of home, overlooks nice size back yard. Kitchen is open to family room, the kitchen offer black appliance package and oak color cabinets, nice size laundry room is off the kitchen area. Upstairs offers 4 nice sizes bedrooms surrounding the oversize game room. Roof was replaced in 2019, easy access to Preston Road and Toll Road. Parks and trail are in the subdivision. See leasing criteria. Text to listing agent for showing instruction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9775 Everson Drive have any available units?
9775 Everson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9775 Everson Drive have?
Some of 9775 Everson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9775 Everson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9775 Everson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9775 Everson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9775 Everson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9775 Everson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9775 Everson Drive offers parking.
Does 9775 Everson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9775 Everson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9775 Everson Drive have a pool?
No, 9775 Everson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9775 Everson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9775 Everson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9775 Everson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9775 Everson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

