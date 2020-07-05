All apartments in Frisco
9655 Carriage Hill Lane
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:39 PM

9655 Carriage Hill Lane

9655 Carriage Hill Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9655 Carriage Hill Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Exquisite Darling collection in Preferred Star rated neighborhood! This charming beauty is nestled in an expansive lot in the community. Home is extremely energy efficient with 3 thermostats installed for temperature control. Stunning Chefs kitchen boasts SS appliances, * Butlers Pantry* * Walk in Pantry* * Rich Hand scrapped Hardwood throughout main areas downstairs* * Spacious Master suite, Master Bath with 2 spacious WIC * *Guest Suite with Bath Down* 3 bedrooms Up with Private Bath* Game and Media Room upstairs are entertainers Delight! This Pristine home awaits for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have any available units?
9655 Carriage Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have?
Some of 9655 Carriage Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9655 Carriage Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9655 Carriage Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9655 Carriage Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9655 Carriage Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9655 Carriage Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

