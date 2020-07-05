9655 Carriage Hill Lane

Amenities
Exquisite Darling collection in Preferred Star rated neighborhood! This charming beauty is nestled in an expansive lot in the community. Home is extremely energy efficient with 3 thermostats installed for temperature control. Stunning Chefs kitchen boasts SS appliances, * Butlers Pantry* * Walk in Pantry* * Rich Hand scrapped Hardwood throughout main areas downstairs* * Spacious Master suite, Master Bath with 2 spacious WIC * *Guest Suite with Bath Down* 3 bedrooms Up with Private Bath* Game and Media Room upstairs are entertainers Delight! This Pristine home awaits for you.