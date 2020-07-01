9399 Wade Blvd Unit: B2

Amenities
Deposit: $200
Elegant and functional, our thoughtfully detailed floor plans offer generous, top quality features. Our apartment homes are tailored for those who prefer a carefree lifestyle, but demand the privacy and distinction of an apartment home. At Wade Crossing, we offer an array of highly desirable design details. Our residents also enjoy some of the finest services and amenities available anywhere. Wade Crossing brings outstanding recreational amenities together with a central location that make life richer. Youll enjoy some of the best amenities apartment living has to offer.
Apartment Features
Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace
Den/Study*
Dishwasher
Fireplace*
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections*
Garbage Disposal
Private Balconies
Spacious Walk In Closet(s)
Spectacular Views
Community Amenities
Clubhouse
Detached Garages
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Wi-Fi in the Clubhouse