Frisco, TX
9 Saint Andrews Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 Saint Andrews Court

9 Saint Andrew's Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Saint Andrew's Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Mediterranean estate on cul-de-sac lot in prestigious guard-gated Stonebriar is one of a kind! Grand foyer surrounded by arched column entryways leads to sunken LR and DR. 6BR,6.5 BA. Guard Gate, porte-cochere, separate guest quarters! This home is made for entertaining! Exquisite game room, media room, gym & theater boast carved wood details and molding. Master Bath with carved Egyptian Trompe L’oeil wall sits beyond a Magnificent Master BR and cozy nook with pool view. Gourmet kitchen, wet bar & breakfast nook give way to a breathtaking pool vista and large backyard. Diving pool, spa, built in grill, wet bar, & cabana. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Saint Andrews Court have any available units?
9 Saint Andrews Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Saint Andrews Court have?
Some of 9 Saint Andrews Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Saint Andrews Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 Saint Andrews Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Saint Andrews Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 Saint Andrews Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9 Saint Andrews Court offer parking?
Yes, 9 Saint Andrews Court offers parking.
Does 9 Saint Andrews Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Saint Andrews Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Saint Andrews Court have a pool?
Yes, 9 Saint Andrews Court has a pool.
Does 9 Saint Andrews Court have accessible units?
No, 9 Saint Andrews Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Saint Andrews Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Saint Andrews Court has units with dishwashers.

