9 Saint Andrews Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous Mediterranean estate on cul-de-sac lot in prestigious guard-gated Stonebriar is one of a kind! Grand foyer surrounded by arched column entryways leads to sunken LR and DR. 6BR,6.5 BA. Guard Gate, porte-cochere, separate guest quarters! This home is made for entertaining! Exquisite game room, media room, gym & theater boast carved wood details and molding. Master Bath with carved Egyptian Trompe L’oeil wall sits beyond a Magnificent Master BR and cozy nook with pool view. Gourmet kitchen, wet bar & breakfast nook give way to a breathtaking pool vista and large backyard. Diving pool, spa, built in grill, wet bar, & cabana. Available furnished or unfurnished.