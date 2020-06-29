All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:04 AM

8811 Markham

8811 Markham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Markham Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home - Beautiful Four Bedroom Home with Upgraded Kitchen and Multiple Living Areas. Loft, Game Room, and Study in addition to the main Living area. Master Suite is down. Chef's Dream Kitchen with Island open to Family Room. Open concept with lots of living space. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Pets on case by case basis. Owner pays HOA dues. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 refundable. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information.

(RLNE5031314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Markham have any available units?
8811 Markham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 Markham have?
Some of 8811 Markham's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 Markham currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Markham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Markham pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Markham is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Markham offer parking?
No, 8811 Markham does not offer parking.
Does 8811 Markham have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8811 Markham offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Markham have a pool?
No, 8811 Markham does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Markham have accessible units?
No, 8811 Markham does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Markham have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 Markham does not have units with dishwashers.

