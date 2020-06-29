8811 Markham

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Home - Beautiful Four Bedroom Home with Upgraded Kitchen and Multiple Living Areas. Loft, Game Room, and Study in addition to the main Living area. Master Suite is down. Chef's Dream Kitchen with Island open to Family Room. Open concept with lots of living space. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Pets on case by case basis. Owner pays HOA dues. Apply on line at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 refundable. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information.



(RLNE5031314)