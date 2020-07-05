All apartments in Frisco
8778 Fisher Drive

8778 Fisher Road · No Longer Available
Location

8778 Fisher Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with highly sought after Frisco schools. This modern home offers high ceilings, extensive hardwood floors, and plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen is situated in the heart of the home and features a large center island for preparing meals, gas cook-top and ample cabinet space for storage. A beautiful corner, gas fireplace and windows highlight the spacious living area. Convenient guest bedroom and full bath are located down with 2 good sized secondary bedrooms and master suite upstairs. Enjoy the community pool! Excellent location with shopping, restaurants and entertainment nearby. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8778 Fisher Drive have any available units?
8778 Fisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8778 Fisher Drive have?
Some of 8778 Fisher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8778 Fisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8778 Fisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8778 Fisher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8778 Fisher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8778 Fisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8778 Fisher Drive offers parking.
Does 8778 Fisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8778 Fisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8778 Fisher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8778 Fisher Drive has a pool.
Does 8778 Fisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 8778 Fisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8778 Fisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8778 Fisher Drive has units with dishwashers.

