8778 Fisher Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with highly sought after Frisco schools. This modern home offers high ceilings, extensive hardwood floors, and plenty of space for entertaining. The kitchen is situated in the heart of the home and features a large center island for preparing meals, gas cook-top and ample cabinet space for storage. A beautiful corner, gas fireplace and windows highlight the spacious living area. Convenient guest bedroom and full bath are located down with 2 good sized secondary bedrooms and master suite upstairs. Enjoy the community pool! Excellent location with shopping, restaurants and entertainment nearby. Don't miss it!