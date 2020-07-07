8703 Holly Street

Amenities

This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom split bedroom floorplan offers master en suite at the front of the unit. The spacious living room features a vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers a dining nook, breakfast bar, and full-sized washer & dryer hookups. The remaining bedrooms are located at the back of the unit with the second full bath. A small, fenced backyard offers great outdoor space. Established landscaping and large shade trees are added bonuses! Car pad parking at the back of the unit is accessible by the paved alley. Lawn care is included! Conveniently located in central Frisco - minutes away from DNT and Sam Rayburn Tollway featuring loads of entertainment, dining, and shopping!