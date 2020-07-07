All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8703 Holly Street

8703 Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Holly St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This 3-bedroom 2-bathroom split bedroom floorplan offers master en suite at the front of the unit. The spacious living room features a vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers a dining nook, breakfast bar, and full-sized washer & dryer hookups. The remaining bedrooms are located at the back of the unit with the second full bath. A small, fenced backyard offers great outdoor space. Established landscaping and large shade trees are added bonuses! Car pad parking at the back of the unit is accessible by the paved alley. Lawn care is included! Conveniently located in central Frisco - minutes away from DNT and Sam Rayburn Tollway featuring loads of entertainment, dining, and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Holly Street have any available units?
8703 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 Holly Street have?
Some of 8703 Holly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8703 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 8703 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 8703 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 8703 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8703 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

