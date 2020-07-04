8661 Malibu Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

This charming home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The hall bathroom has been updated with new tile and a bowl sink. Kitchen has gas stove top, island, lots of cabinet space and a pass through to the dining room. Located in the heart of Frisco near Preston Rd and Main Street, the home features a rear entry 2 car garage and a large backyard with mature trees. Next to the Frisco best playground. Wakeland High School, Staley MS, and Rogers Elementary in the Frisco independent School District.