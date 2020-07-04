All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8661 Malibu Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8661 Malibu Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:19 PM

8661 Malibu Street

8661 Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8661 Malibu Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This charming home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The hall bathroom has been updated with new tile and a bowl sink. Kitchen has gas stove top, island, lots of cabinet space and a pass through to the dining room. Located in the heart of Frisco near Preston Rd and Main Street, the home features a rear entry 2 car garage and a large backyard with mature trees. Next to the Frisco best playground. Wakeland High School, Staley MS, and Rogers Elementary in the Frisco independent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 Malibu Street have any available units?
8661 Malibu Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 Malibu Street have?
Some of 8661 Malibu Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 Malibu Street currently offering any rent specials?
8661 Malibu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 Malibu Street pet-friendly?
No, 8661 Malibu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8661 Malibu Street offer parking?
Yes, 8661 Malibu Street offers parking.
Does 8661 Malibu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8661 Malibu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 Malibu Street have a pool?
No, 8661 Malibu Street does not have a pool.
Does 8661 Malibu Street have accessible units?
No, 8661 Malibu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 Malibu Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8661 Malibu Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District