Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice floor plan with many upgrades including 18 in tile floors in all areas except bedrooms, tile surround in both baths, granite look countertops in kitchen with tile backsplash, new roof, interior & exterior paint, new windows, recent water heater, kitchen & bath faucets & sinks, new carpet, light fixtures, disposal & dishwasher. Ceiling fans in all rooms. New flooring and paint. Large backyard. Great location close to shopping, schools & restaurants.