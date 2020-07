Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Feel welcomed every time you arrive at your home located in sought out Villages of Hillcrest with award-winning Frisco ISD schools! The cozy 1,586 sf. house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a half bath, plus lots of space for entertaining your guest. Home offers a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, updated features, refrigerator, high ceilings throughout, and much more! Lawn Care and Pest services will be included making this home truly turn-key for one lucky tennant!