8376 Davis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8376 Davis Drive

8376 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8376 Davis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the hottest locations in West Frisco - Heritage Village! This location has it all - Shopping, Main Event Entertainment, Cinemark Movies, Toyota Stadium and much more. FULLY REMODELED - NO CARPET! LAMINATE FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, GRANITE TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CABINETS. Two Living Areas, Private Master Bedroom, Vaulted ceilings, Tile in Entry, Kitchen & Bath. Study can be 4th bedroom. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included in rent! Walk to Community Pool. Private jog path. Convenient Tollway access. Acclaimed Friso ISD schools. This gem won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8376 Davis Drive have any available units?
8376 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8376 Davis Drive have?
Some of 8376 Davis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8376 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8376 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8376 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8376 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8376 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8376 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 8376 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8376 Davis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8376 Davis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8376 Davis Drive has a pool.
Does 8376 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8376 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8376 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8376 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

