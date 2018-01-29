8376 Davis Drive

Amenities

One of the hottest locations in West Frisco - Heritage Village! This location has it all - Shopping, Main Event Entertainment, Cinemark Movies, Toyota Stadium and much more. FULLY REMODELED - NO CARPET! LAMINATE FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, GRANITE TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CABINETS. Two Living Areas, Private Master Bedroom, Vaulted ceilings, Tile in Entry, Kitchen & Bath. Study can be 4th bedroom. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included in rent! Walk to Community Pool. Private jog path. Convenient Tollway access. Acclaimed Friso ISD schools. This gem won't last long!