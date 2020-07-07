8218 Library Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled beautiful 3 story townhome located in convenient & developing downtown Frisco with planned new developments in front. Walking distance to various entertainment. It is an open concept plan with 3 full baths & 2 half baths. All rooms have it's own separate bathrooms which are updated with quartz, granite countertops, & faucets. The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops & sink. Updated both living areas & hallways with 4-inch oak hardwood floor with 5.25 in baseboards. All the rooms & stairs are updated with carpets. Master is located on the 3rd floor with a huge master bath with jetted tub. Installed frameless glass & marble shower. Installed one new HVAC in July.