All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8218 Library Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8218 Library Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:13 AM

8218 Library Street

8218 Library Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8218 Library Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled beautiful 3 story townhome located in convenient & developing downtown Frisco with planned new developments in front. Walking distance to various entertainment. It is an open concept plan with 3 full baths & 2 half baths. All rooms have it's own separate bathrooms which are updated with quartz, granite countertops, & faucets. The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops & sink. Updated both living areas & hallways with 4-inch oak hardwood floor with 5.25 in baseboards. All the rooms & stairs are updated with carpets. Master is located on the 3rd floor with a huge master bath with jetted tub. Installed frameless glass & marble shower. Installed one new HVAC in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 Library Street have any available units?
8218 Library Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 Library Street have?
Some of 8218 Library Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 Library Street currently offering any rent specials?
8218 Library Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 Library Street pet-friendly?
No, 8218 Library Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8218 Library Street offer parking?
Yes, 8218 Library Street offers parking.
Does 8218 Library Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 Library Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 Library Street have a pool?
No, 8218 Library Street does not have a pool.
Does 8218 Library Street have accessible units?
No, 8218 Library Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 Library Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8218 Library Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District