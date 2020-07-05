8217 Burleigh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood with great Frisco schools. Interior features spacious living area with fire place, large open kitchen with gas cook top, island & breakfast bar with Fridge included. Formal dining area or office space. Lots of natural light. Large master with dual sinks & large walk in closet. 8ft board on board privacy fenced backyard with pergola covered back patio. Spacious and shady backyard. Mature trees. 2 car garage. Irrigation & re-landscaping plans are in progress. Small pets (20 lbs & under) will be considered on a case by case basis. No Smokers.