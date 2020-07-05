All apartments in Frisco
8217 Burleigh Street

8217 Burleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Burleigh Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood with great Frisco schools. Interior features spacious living area with fire place, large open kitchen with gas cook top, island & breakfast bar with Fridge included. Formal dining area or office space. Lots of natural light. Large master with dual sinks & large walk in closet. 8ft board on board privacy fenced backyard with pergola covered back patio. Spacious and shady backyard. Mature trees. 2 car garage. Irrigation & re-landscaping plans are in progress. Small pets (20 lbs & under) will be considered on a case by case basis. No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Burleigh Street have any available units?
8217 Burleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Burleigh Street have?
Some of 8217 Burleigh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Burleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Burleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Burleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8217 Burleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 8217 Burleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Burleigh Street offers parking.
Does 8217 Burleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Burleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Burleigh Street have a pool?
No, 8217 Burleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Burleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 8217 Burleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Burleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Burleigh Street has units with dishwashers.

