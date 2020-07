Amenities

Beautiful home in desirable Frisco ISD! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with numerous upgrades! Engineered wood floors in the master bedroom and living area! Granite, stainless appliances, updated backsplash and tile in the kitchen! Master bath has granite, frameless shower and updated tile! Windows across the front of the home were replaced in July 2017! Oversized patio and flowerbeds in the backyard!