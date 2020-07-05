8161 Hyde Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sparkling home in great location with lots of cool updates! Gorgeous bamboo flooring in living & ding,marble look tile in all wet areas, new carpets in bedrooms & tiled master shower with frame-less glass. Updated chrome bath fixtures in both baths! Modern fan in living. Cool light fixtures! Lots of fresh paint. Fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen has refrigerator & stainless steel range. Lots of cabinets. Fireplace. Master has a great walk in closet & bath has dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large patio to enjoy the sunset. Walking distance to elementary school. & just blocks from Preston shopping & ding. - Owner is licensed TX real estate broker.