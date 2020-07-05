All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8161 Hyde Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8161 Hyde Park Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:09 AM

8161 Hyde Park Drive

8161 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8161 Hyde Park Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling home in great location with lots of cool updates! Gorgeous bamboo flooring in living & ding,marble look tile in all wet areas, new carpets in bedrooms & tiled master shower with frame-less glass. Updated chrome bath fixtures in both baths! Modern fan in living. Cool light fixtures! Lots of fresh paint. Fans in all bedrooms. Kitchen has refrigerator & stainless steel range. Lots of cabinets. Fireplace. Master has a great walk in closet & bath has dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Large patio to enjoy the sunset. Walking distance to elementary school. & just blocks from Preston shopping & ding. - Owner is licensed TX real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have any available units?
8161 Hyde Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have?
Some of 8161 Hyde Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 Hyde Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Hyde Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Hyde Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8161 Hyde Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8161 Hyde Park Drive offers parking.
Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 Hyde Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have a pool?
No, 8161 Hyde Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 8161 Hyde Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Hyde Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 Hyde Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District