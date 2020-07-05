8124 Peacock Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

FULLY REMODELED and AWESOME LOCATION in FRISCO!!!!! This 5 Bedroom house has an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and many upgrades including wood floors, crown moldings, newly tiled fire place, stainless steel appliances etc. Open floor plan has formal living room, dining room, study and guest suite downstairs. Family room with soaring windows opens to kitchen. Large Master bedroom, with bath has dual vanities, granite counters, jetted tub and shower with bench. upstairs has game Room, large media room, second master and over sized bedrooms. Open patio overlooks the spacious backyard. Many green areas including walk paths.