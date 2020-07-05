All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8124 Peacock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8124 Peacock Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:03 AM

8124 Peacock Lane

8124 Peacock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8124 Peacock Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
FULLY REMODELED and AWESOME LOCATION in FRISCO!!!!! This 5 Bedroom house has an open floor plan with soaring ceilings and many upgrades including wood floors, crown moldings, newly tiled fire place, stainless steel appliances etc. Open floor plan has formal living room, dining room, study and guest suite downstairs. Family room with soaring windows opens to kitchen. Large Master bedroom, with bath has dual vanities, granite counters, jetted tub and shower with bench. upstairs has game Room, large media room, second master and over sized bedrooms. Open patio overlooks the spacious backyard. Many green areas including walk paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Peacock Lane have any available units?
8124 Peacock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Peacock Lane have?
Some of 8124 Peacock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Peacock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Peacock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Peacock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8124 Peacock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8124 Peacock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8124 Peacock Lane offers parking.
Does 8124 Peacock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Peacock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Peacock Lane have a pool?
No, 8124 Peacock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Peacock Lane have accessible units?
No, 8124 Peacock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Peacock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8124 Peacock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District