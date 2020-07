Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Spacious four bedroom home in the sought after Philips Creek Ranch addition in Frisco.

Master bedroom and executive office on first level. Wood flooring throughout entire home except for media room on second level. Plantation shutters with hidden tilt bar throughout entire home. Granite counters, Butlers pantry, decorative lighting, Tank-less Water heaters. This Home will not last long on the market so put it at the top of your list. Please remove shoes during your visit, Thank you.