Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:41 AM

7973 Marine Blue Drive

7973 Marine Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7973 Marine Blue Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Spacious two story home in Frisco ISD, close proximity to Preston, HWY 121, Dallas toll way, Schools, Dining & Shopping options. 5 BR w 3.5 Bath w Refrigerator + Washer & Dryer , 5th BR down as office or Study, MBR down with sitting area, his & her closets, Fully Equipped Media room, Large Game room, stacked formal Living & Dining, Wood flooring, Family room with gas starting fireplace, & Kitchen with Island, Granite countertops, SS appliances, under cabinet lights and skylights! Covered Patio! Next to PARK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have any available units?
7973 Marine Blue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have?
Some of 7973 Marine Blue Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7973 Marine Blue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7973 Marine Blue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7973 Marine Blue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7973 Marine Blue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive offer parking?
No, 7973 Marine Blue Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7973 Marine Blue Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have a pool?
No, 7973 Marine Blue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have accessible units?
No, 7973 Marine Blue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7973 Marine Blue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7973 Marine Blue Drive has units with dishwashers.

