7973 Marine Blue Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Spacious two story home in Frisco ISD, close proximity to Preston, HWY 121, Dallas toll way, Schools, Dining & Shopping options. 5 BR w 3.5 Bath w Refrigerator + Washer & Dryer , 5th BR down as office or Study, MBR down with sitting area, his & her closets, Fully Equipped Media room, Large Game room, stacked formal Living & Dining, Wood flooring, Family room with gas starting fireplace, & Kitchen with Island, Granite countertops, SS appliances, under cabinet lights and skylights! Covered Patio! Next to PARK!