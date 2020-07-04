All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7749 Kendalwood Drive

7749 Kendallwood Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7749 Kendallwood Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great updated home in central Frisco on a large corner lot with 2 living areas downstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal study, 2 separate backyards, wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, etc. New Carpet, 2 new AC units, roof and shed 2018. This house is a MUST SEE in a prime location. Nearby shopping at Stonebriar Centre, restaurants, parks, close to DNT and HWY 121, minutes from Frisco's 5 Billion Dollar Mile, Toyota Headquarters, and Legacy West. FRISCO ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have any available units?
7749 Kendalwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have?
Some of 7749 Kendalwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7749 Kendalwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7749 Kendalwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7749 Kendalwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7749 Kendalwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive offer parking?
No, 7749 Kendalwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7749 Kendalwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7749 Kendalwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7749 Kendalwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7749 Kendalwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7749 Kendalwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

