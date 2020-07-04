7749 Kendalwood Drive

Amenities

Great updated home in central Frisco on a large corner lot with 2 living areas downstairs, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal study, 2 separate backyards, wood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, etc. New Carpet, 2 new AC units, roof and shed 2018. This house is a MUST SEE in a prime location. Nearby shopping at Stonebriar Centre, restaurants, parks, close to DNT and HWY 121, minutes from Frisco's 5 Billion Dollar Mile, Toyota Headquarters, and Legacy West. FRISCO ISD!