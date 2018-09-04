7721 Oakcrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Astonishing 4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Frisco ISD! This home features new dark wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, new roof and newly installed carpet on 1st level. Living room has fireplace and tall ceilings w large windows for natural light. Master has sitting area and en suite equipped w garden tub, glass shower w sitting area, private water closet, dual vanities. Guest bedroom w full bath downstairs. Living area w ceiling fan and fireplace. Private study off living area. Kitchen hosts freshly stained cabinets, granite counters, island and SS appliances w Refrigerator Included. Full size utility room w Washer and Dryer Included. Carpeted guest bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Covered patio w screen.