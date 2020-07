Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Pristine, updated home with hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Custom plantation shutters thru out. Exceptional kitchen with ceramic tile, granite counters, walnut cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious Master suite with bath and spa-style bathtub. Beautiful courtyard with minimal yard care. Enjoy this summer in the community pool, playground, and walking trails. Pets are case by case.

All Room Dimensions to be verified by tenant or agent.