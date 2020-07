Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Almost brand new house in south Frisco close to Hillcrest and Rolater. Never occupied 3 years house. master, study, 2 living, 2 dining, and kitchen downstairs; 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, game room and media room upstairs. High ceiling family room faces to opened kitchen with granite counter top and nook. Hardwood floor in hall, study, living, family, and master bedroom. Media room equipped with projector and screen. Very nice house is ready for you to move in.