Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great home in ideal location. Open floor plan with Master down and 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Beautiful laminate floor in living room open to kitchen. Home is perfect location with schools, parks, shops and easy access to 121 and Tollway. Community pool is available to tenants. Oversize 2 cars garage provides plenty of storage space.