Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Plenty of room to enjoy your family around this corner wood burning fireplace in this spacious home with 5 bedrooms located in desirable Meadow Hill Estates. Master down with garden tub and large walk in closet, separate vanities. Kitchen has breakfast nook and window seat, built in microwave. Game room upstairs.Great location with community pool, pond, walking-jogging trails near tollway, shopping and Warren sports complex. Long driveway suitable for RV parking.