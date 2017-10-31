All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:16 PM

7234 Switchgrass Rd

7234 Switchgrass Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Switchgrass Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
pool
game room
refrigerator
Be the first to live in this newly constructed home! - Ready for move-in, light bright & open floor plan. Kitchen hosts quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas cook top, breakfast bar, recess lighting with energy efficient LED light, large walk in pantry. Second Living Room or Game room upstairs. Energy efficient tankless water heater, wood texture tile floors. Master has two closets, big bathroom with two sinks, separate stand up shower. Community pool & bike & walking trail with drinking water fountains. A must see.

(RLNE5605599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have any available units?
7234 Switchgrass Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have?
Some of 7234 Switchgrass Rd's amenities include new construction, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Switchgrass Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Switchgrass Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Switchgrass Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Switchgrass Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd offer parking?
No, 7234 Switchgrass Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Switchgrass Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7234 Switchgrass Rd has a pool.
Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have accessible units?
No, 7234 Switchgrass Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Switchgrass Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Switchgrass Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

