7234 Switchgrass Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool new construction

Be the first to live in this newly constructed home! - Ready for move-in, light bright & open floor plan. Kitchen hosts quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas cook top, breakfast bar, recess lighting with energy efficient LED light, large walk in pantry. Second Living Room or Game room upstairs. Energy efficient tankless water heater, wood texture tile floors. Master has two closets, big bathroom with two sinks, separate stand up shower. Community pool & bike & walking trail with drinking water fountains. A must see.



(RLNE5605599)