7204 Milsap

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool table fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

First six months at $2800 then last six months at $3000 a month. INVITING FLOORPLAN WITH 6 bedroom 4 baths. Master and one secondary bedroom down stairs. 4 more bedrooms up with a game and a media room upstairs. Big nicely landscaped yard. Cozy fireplace. Can include media equipment, recliners, pool table, dinning table,and dinning room chairs if agreed to in lease (no warranty or replacement on these items implied) Pets considered with damage deposit and approval.Verify all schools and other information independently. All applications subject to credit and background approval.