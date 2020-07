Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable home on a large corner lot! The kitchen with corian countertop, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and island & breakfast bar; Upgraded tile in entry and kitchen; living area with hardwood floor. Other features like custom paint, Jacuzzi tub, sitting areas in Master room and breakfast area. Landscaped backyard with patterned concrete Patio! New iron post fence and new carpet. Oversize garage! renters can paint the house neutral color.